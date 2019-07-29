Hibbing Community College Receives Upgrades

An 11 million dollar project wrapped up at the college recently

HIBBING, Minn.- Recently, Hibbing Community College completed an eleven million dollar project of much needed upgrades to buildings on campus.

A project ten years in the making is finally completed to better meet the needs of those attending the college.

A brand new library, a modern student service area right when you walk into the building, and even a bookstore for students to keep up on the latest swag around campus.

Campus officials say these upgrades are designed to best suit the needs of students.

“For our employees to be able to serve our students in a way that just makes you feel good has been a long time coming. It makes us all very proud to be here at Hibbing Community College”, said Mike Raich, Interim President of Northeast Higher Education District.

As a small rural college in Northeast Minnesota, having the right amenities to keep students in town sometimes means doing extra work.

“Students can still stay close to home and do it much more affordably than they would if they were to leave. And a space like this does make a difference. People walk in and they say wow”, said Raich.

When students walk through the doors on August 26th for the first day of classes, administrators believe they will be thrilled with these new upgrades to their campus experience.