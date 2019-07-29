Kids Discover Their Voices at Singing Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – About 30 second through six grade kids discovered their voices during the Lake Superior Youth Chorus camp at First Lutheran Church today.

This year’s camp theme is inspired by the award winning film The Greatest Showman.

The kids get an introduction to musical skills and practices.

But they don’t sing all day long.

They also get to have a little fun by playing games geared towards musical education.

“We have several different values we bring to our programs to complete a holistic education experience for our singers,” said Lake Superior Youth Chorus Executive Director Jenna Kelly. “We find opportunities to really teach them self–confidence as they get older we try to teach them leadership.”

The camp ends this Thursday.

And the kids will host a big concert at 2:30 in the sanctuary at First Lutheran Church on Superior Street.