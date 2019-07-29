Man Pleads Guilty to Threats of Violence at Duluth East High School

DULUTH, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up Duluth East High School earlier this year has pleaded guilty to one count of Threats of Violence and one count of Possession of a Machine Gun Conversion Kit.

35-year-old Travis Busch was arrested on April 5 after texting an acquaintance threats which included shooting police with machine guns and claiming he had firing capabilities comparable to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

While Busch was texting his threats he was working at East High School as a job coach for an adult with special needs.

After authorities were notified of the threats they entered Duluth East where they found Busch unarmed inside a locked cold storage room with the student he was supervising.

Investigators located a loaded and cocked pistol in the trunk of Busch’s vehicle which was parked on school grounds.

Sentencing is set for September 23.