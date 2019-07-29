Musician Shows Educators how to Involve “Play” in Their Teaching

Jim Gill teaches "Joyous Way to Learn" workshop at the Duluth Public Library.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Library had a joyous afternoon filled with music and teaching educators fun new ways to help children learn and grow.

The Joyous Way to Learn workshop involved singing and dancing games to show childcare providers how to interact with kids through “play.”

Musician Jim Gill, who led the workshop, says kids use play to learn and express themselves.

Adults should use “play” techniques to relate to them on a more personal level.

“When we, the adults, get involved in the play with the children, we create this environment where kids of all different backgrounds and abilities– everyone can join in together,” Gill said.

Gill will perform his family–friendly songs in two free concerts outside the library tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.