Prep Work Begins For St. Louis County Fair

Rides, tents, and even food vendors begin setting up shop Monday afternoon ahead of the festival

CHISHOLM, Minn.- Preparations have begun at the Northern St. Louis County Fair as it begins on Thursday in Chisholm.

Tents are being set-up, while rides for all ages are arriving, organizers of the event say their fair serves a bigger purpose than most because of all the familiar faces you will see.

“It’s kind of a gathering point in summers for people to see old friends and new friends from around the range and meet new people, but it’s kind of a range get together”, said Brian Toivola, President of St. Louis County Fairboard.

The St. Louis County Fair goes through Sunday. For more details, click here.