Superior Police: Two Squad Cars Involved in Crash, Severely Damaged

No Other Vehicles Were Involved in the Crash

1/2 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

2/2 (courtesy: Superior Police Department)

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two Superior Police Department squad cars were severely damaged after crashing into each other while responding to a possible drug overdose on Sunday evening.

According to the Superior Police Department, three officers in separate squad cars were responding to the East End neighborhood around 10:10 p.m. when two of the squad cars crashed into each other.

Authorities say the crash happened at 22nd Avenue East and East 2nd Street and both squad cars had lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

Both officers involved in the crash were treated and released from St. Mary’s Essentia Hospital in Superior.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.