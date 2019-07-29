Vikings Training Camp in Full Swing

Minnesota's first preseason game is August 9 in New Orleans.

EAGAN, Minn. – After a disappointing 8–7–1 record, the Minnesota Vikings are more than ready to close the book on last year. But now, the pads are on, the intensity is up and the Vikings are full steam ahead for the 2019 season.

After putting on the pads for the first time during training camp on Sunday, the Vikings were able to get more physical during scrimmage play on Monday. The offense under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski looked fast and tried to run the ball more, while the defensive line seemed to be clicking together.

While it’ still early in camp, the Vikings are feeling good to have the pads on and to be moving forward.

“The position that I play, you really can’t play without pads so yesterday and today were great days for us to get our shoulders a little wet and have a little fun. The fullback is definitely present in this offense and the two tight ends. We’re just excited to be able to get big and play a physical game of football,” fullback C.J. Ham said.

“Getting back to football, that’s exciting, it’s fun. It’s what we love to do so this is when it gets real,” safety Harrison Smith added.

“I’ve been here for so long ,been through a majority of this. We have a good idea of what to expect and it’s just about being better every day in the important situations,” linebacker Anthony Barr said.

