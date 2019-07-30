BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Moose Lake

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – An investigation has been launched into an officer-involved shooting in a Moose Lake mobile home park that left a suspect injured.

Monday’s shooting happened as officers were attempting to arrest a person on felony warrants.

A suspect was shot as an emergency response team entered a Moose Lake home. We’re told there was an open investigation involving that suspect.

This all happened at the Hillside Terraces Mobile Home Park at about 4:30 Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement deployed a flash bang distraction device and entered the home.

While attempting an arrest, one member of the law enforcement team fired a shot, striking the suspect.

Officials have not yet said if that officer is from the Moose lake Police Department or from one of the outside agencies that responded.

The injured suspect was taken to Mercy Hospital in Moose lake and was later airlifted to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

The suspect’s condition is not being released at this time.

No one else was injured.

The Moose Lake Police Chief tells us this is the first officer-involved shooting in his ten years as chief. He says the last one happened there about twenty-five years ago.

“It’s one of the most serious incidents an officer can have, it’s considered deadly force, it’s obviously investigated thoroughly, and very traumatic for everybody involved,” said Chief Bryce Bogenholm of the Moose Lake Police Department.

It’s not known if officers were wearing body cameras or in any video of the shooting was captured.

The incident is now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office for review.