Capital One Target of Massive Data Breach

SEATTLE (AP) – Capital One says a hacker broke into a database containing details likes home addresses and birth dates.

The bank reported the breach is affecting 100 million people that tried to open credit cards.

Investigators say 140,000 social security numbers have been compromised and 80,000 bank account numbers were also stolen.

The company claims that based on their analysis so far it believes it was unlikely any of the hacked information was used for fraud or made publicly available.

Chairman and CEO, Richard Fairbank, expressed his apologies for the hack, which was identified on July 19 saying, “I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”

Capital One says no credit card numbers or log-in credentials were exposed and more than 99 percent of social security numbers were not exposed.

Customers affected by the hack will be notified by the company.

A suspect, Paige Thompson, has been arrested in Seattle by the FBI. She previously worked for Amazon.

The data breach is expected to cost Capital One up to $150 million dollars.