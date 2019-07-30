Doc “Moonlight” Graham Festival

A festival to honor what the "Field of Dreams" star did for the Community of Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn.- Known for his work in the baseball movie “Field of Dreams”, Chisholm native Doc “Moonlight” Grahams festival kicks off Wednesday.

The festival features a parade, car cruise, and even a 5K run on Saturday. Organizers say it’s more than just honoring his fame, but what he actually did for the Community of Chisholm.

“A lot of people still remember him, talk about him, so it is kind of great to celebrate him not only because of the fame, but also what he did for he did being the doctor in the community and for sport teams. So people do speak fondly of him”, said Shannon Kishel-Roche, Executive Director of Chisholm Chamber of Commerce.

The festival takes place in the heart of downtown Chisholm and runs through Sunday.