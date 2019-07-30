Douglas Co. Dist. Atty. Reviewing Auto Theft Case Against Ashland Police Officer

ASHLAND, Wis. – The case against a longtime Ashland police officer accused of auto theft is now in the hands of Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf for possible charges.

The 18-year veteran of the Ashland Police Department retired in May – the same month Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire sent out a press release about the allegations against the officer.

Gregoire has said he won’t release the name of the officer until formal charges are filed.

The crime was reported early Sunday morning April 28 on the 100 block of 7th Avenue East.

Surveillance video captured the theft.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation at the request of Gregoire before handing the completed investigation to the Ashland County District Attorney who then referred the case to Fruehauf to avoid any potential conflict of interest.