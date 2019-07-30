Four Individuals Arrested After Search Warrant Conducted in Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A search warrant conducted on a house in Hermantown early Monday morning led to the arrest of four individuals for alleged drug sale charges.
Authorities say the search warrant was conducted at a house in the 4700 block of Morris Thomas Road around 4:00 a.m. Monday.
The warrant was the result of a month-long investigation into suspected sales of methamphetamine and marijuana at the residence.
Authorities say during the execution of the “no knock” search warrant three males and a female were detained.
The searched yielded the following:
- 4.01 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
- 0.84 pounds of suspected marijuana
- More than 350 THC vape cartridges for vaping devices
- Drug paraphernalia that included scales, packaging materials, pipes, bongs, and grinders
- $2,239 in cash
Investigators say the street value of the drugs seized exceeded $212,000.
The Hermantown Police Department was assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Response Team, Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and MN BCA.