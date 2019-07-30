Four Individuals Arrested After Search Warrant Conducted in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A search warrant conducted on a house in Hermantown early Monday morning led to the arrest of four individuals for alleged drug sale charges.

Authorities say the search warrant was conducted at a house in the 4700 block of Morris Thomas Road around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The warrant was the result of a month-long investigation into suspected sales of methamphetamine and marijuana at the residence.

Authorities say during the execution of the “no knock” search warrant three males and a female were detained.

The searched yielded the following:

4.01 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

0.84 pounds of suspected marijuana

More than 350 THC vape cartridges for vaping devices

Drug paraphernalia that included scales, packaging materials, pipes, bongs, and grinders

$2,239 in cash

Investigators say the street value of the drugs seized exceeded $212,000.

The Hermantown Police Department was assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Response Team, Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and MN BCA.