Great Outdoors: Great Lakes Aquarium Camp

This week's topic is Birds, Buckthorn, and Butterflies and allows campers to understand how invasive species are negatively impacting the world around us.

DULUTH, Minn. – Protecting Lake Superior from invasive species continues to be an important issue an this week Great Lakes Aquarium is teaching kids how they can help.

Kids eight to eleven years old are getting hands on experience with our ecosystems this week with the Great Lakes Aquarium Wildlife Field Course.

“We have a big job or responsibility living so close to Lake Superior and waterways and things like that to really recognize when we are transporting invasive species or when we could be potentially causing issues in an ecosystem,” said Mari Fargo, the public programs coordinator at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Campers are getting an up close look at buckthorn and investigating its field marks so they can educate others.

“It has round leaves and like speckles on it’s bark. Invasive species are plants that don’t belong here really,” said camper Elizabeth Jagunich.

The camp takes everyone to new nature centers each day for hiking and exposure to how they can protect the lakes and greater area as they grow up.

“Feeling like they’re part of these ecosystems and can contribute positive things to it and make positive choices so we have beautiful places to live for years to come,” said Fargo.

Great Lakes Aquarium still has openings for other educational camps and experiences this summer, visit their website for more information here.