Hillside Farmers Market Offers More Access to Fresh Produce

DULUTH, Minn. – Everything from fresh fruits and veggies were up for sale Tuesday at the Hillside Farmers Market in Duluth.

Shoppers could also pick up flower bouquets.

Even a few craft vendors were selling specialty goods like bath soaps and ceramic dishes.

The Seeds to Success program runs both the Hillside and Lincoln Park farmers market to help people who might have a hard time getting fresh produce.

“Both have been identified as lower income neighborhoods in the city that could use an increased access to fresh fruit fresh veggies. so that’s why we opened up the market,” said farmer’s market supervisor Evan Flom.

Hillside Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Essentia parking lot on the 500 block of East 3rd Street.

If you use SNAP benefits, the market will match up to $15 per week for fresh produce.