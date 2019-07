Huskies Fall in Low-Scoring Affair to Loggers

La Crosse would score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to get the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Travis Booth was stellar on the mound, but it was all for naught as the Duluth Huskies drop a close one to La Crosse 2-1 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Booth struck out seven batters while allowing four hits in eight innings of work. Matt Hogan knocked in the lone run for the Huskies, who will look to bounce back against the Loggers Wednesday night.