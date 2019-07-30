New $10 Million Maintenance Facility Coming to Barnum

Building will be addition onto current Barnum shop

BARNUM, Minn. – A new $10 million maintenance facility is coming soon to Barnum.

The new building will be an addition onto the current Barnum garage.

More space means another repair shop can be used by workers.

Plus, plows can now be kept on trucks overnight, without having to be removed.

“So they’re down in the Barnum pit putting on snow plows in the dark, in the snow, in the cold, sometimes four o’clock in the morning, three o’clock in the morning to get them out the door so a new shop will keep those plows on overnight,” said Rick Noorgard, Carlton County Maintenance Superintendent.

The project is being paid for by a Carlton County wheelage tax when residents buy vehicle tabs, and by a local option sales tax.

Officials hope to move into the new building by December 2020.