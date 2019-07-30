Pionk, Kuhlman Team Up for Bulldogs Hockey Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, a group of local squirt hockey players got the special opportunity to learn from not one, but two former UMD stars who both currently play in the NHL.

Hermantown native Neal Pionk and Esko native Karson Kuhlman are teaming up this week for a Bulldogs hockey squirts camp. The idea for this camp was brought up a few years ago and now that it’s finally here, both former Bulldogs are reminded of the camps they went to when they were younger.

The campers were split into two groups: Team Kuhlman and Team Pionk. And while there was a competitive nature to the camp, both Kuhlman and Pionk were excited to work with each other.