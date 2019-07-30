Portion of Skyline Parkway to Close for Repairs Wednesday

Work Will Begin at 8:30 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the City of Duluth, a portion of Skyline Parkway will close for six to eight hours on Wednesday.

The area to be closed is off of the main entrance to the Spirit Mountain chalet.

The city says the work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be finished by 4:30 p.m.

The roadway is closing for an emergency repair on a collapsing culvert.

Residents in that area have been asked to use Becks Road instead of Skyline Parkway during this time.