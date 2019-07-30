Renovations Happening at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College

A $1.15 million project and separate $853,000 project are bringing improvements to campus

CLOQUET, Minn. – Big renovations are happening at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

A $1.15 million project will remodel classrooms, update the kitchen, and create an outdoor classroom.

Meanwhile, another $853,000 project will install a new staircase and create a custom-designed floor.

“There’s some Ojibwe floral design work in it and the college has five cultural values, and so those words will be stamped into the flooring as well as a reminder of why we’re here and why we do the work that we do,” said the college’s Interim President, Stephanie Hammitt.

The renovations are expected to be done by the time the fall semester starts in late August.