Spirit Valley Days Starts Thursday: Parade, Street Dance, Concert & More

DULUTH, Minn. – West Duluth is getting ready to celebrate 40 years of Spirit Valley Days.

The fun kicks off Thursday with the big parade at 6 p.m. at Grand Avenue and 59th Avenue West.

Then on Friday night, people will be jammin’ to the Rockstar Roadshow concert with headline Virgil Caine during the popular street dance at Memorial Park.

Ticket sales will help support the Valley Youth Center.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is one of the best programs the city of Duluth has in it right now because this is a group that feeds kids, takes care of kids, and helps them grow on a path to the right way in life,” said Lou Campbell, owner of Campbell Productions.

The Spirit Valley Days street dance and concert starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10.