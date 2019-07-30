Spirit Valley Days to Include Pub Crawl, Family Yoga, Community Block Party

Spirit Valley Days is Happening Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3 in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days is celebrating 40 years of summer fun in 2019.

To celebrate the milestone, organizers have created a new logo for the festival, along with carefully planning three new events to bring in the community.

Committee member Joy Herbert hopes the events also encourage folks outside of the area to visit West Duluth and see what’s popping up throughout the neighborhood.

The Spirit Valley Days Pub Crawl will be taking place August 2 from 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

The Pub Crawl will include 20 different bands throughout five venues for a ticket price of $7.

Enjoy music at Mr.D’s, Rustic Bar, Gopher lounge, Kom-On-Inn, and Wussow’s Café.

The event is sponsored by Homegrown and will feature Black River Revue, One Less Guest, Woodblind, Jen West, Opal, A Band Called Truman, and Teague Alexy and more.

On Saturday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m., you’re invited to experience and take part in Family Yoga at Memorial Park.

This free yoga class will be provided by local yoga studio, JEM Yoga.

Also happening August 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., festival goers will have the chance to take part in a Big Community Block Party on Grand Avenue between Central Avenue West and 59th West.

This event will include a petting zoo, climbing wall, inflatables, vendors, local resources, sidewalk sales, and music. Other special activities will be a Dan the Monkey Man concert outside Little Neetchers at 10:30 a.m., free bike tuneups at Ski Hut, and a family garage sale at the Legion.

Regular Spirit Valley Days events:

August 1: Spirit Valley Days Parade

August 2: 8:00 a.m. – Noon Pancake Breakfast at the Legion

August 3: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Garden tour in Norton Park as well as the car show from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue

Click here for a full schedule of events.