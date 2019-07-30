Superior Councilor Proposes Smoking Ban at Parks

He says he does not want smokers to keep non-smokers from visiting public parks like Barker's Island.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior City Councilor Brent Fennessey has asked the Parks and Recreation committee to come up with a draft of an ordinance to ban smoking at all city parks.

“I think if you’re at a park like this and someone is smoking nearby it decreases your enjoyability and experience, and then there is also the cleanliness we’ve got littering of butts and there isn’t a good place to throw them away,” said Fennessey the 5th District councilor.

The proposal is in its early stages and there will be future meetings for public comment.