Suspect in Virginia Shooting Charged With Attempted Murder

VIRGINIA, Minn. – 30-year-old Luke Mathias Erkkila has been formally charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a shooting that happened on Friday in Virginia.

According to court documents, Virginia police responded to the report of a shooting on the 800 Block of 6th Avenue South shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head as well as several stab wounds.

Authorities learned through investigation and from witnesses that Erkkila was the alleged shooter and had fled the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives later interviewed the victim who told officers that his sister had been dating the suspect and told him prior to the shooting, “she’s leaving me because of you.”

The victim told authorities he tried to get the gun away from Erkkila and he then stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect was located in Eveleth and taken into custody.

The victim remains hospitalized for his injuries.