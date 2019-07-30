Three Adults, Three Children Rescued in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Wis. – Three adults, three children and a dog were rescued by the US Coast Guard early Tuesday morning after becoming stranded on the shore of Lake Superior in Iron County.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on reports that the six individuals were stranded on Marble Point.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, officials learned that one adult and two children became stranded after hiking from the Madigan Beach area heading east along the shore on Monday.

In an attempt to rescue the stranded hikers, another party made up of two adults and one child were traveling by boat to Odanah when the boat took on water and also became stranded in a rocky area on Marble Point.

Deputies determined the safest course of action was to contact the US Coast Guard, who then dispatched a helicopter to recover the stranded party.

Authorities say aside from being wet and cold there were no injuries reported.

The party told authorities they were able to build a temporary shelter and fire for the night.

Multiple agencies were involved in the safe rescue of the party including Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Hurley Rescue, Saxon/Gurney Volunteer Fire Department, Saxon Gurney First Responders, and Beacon Ambulance.