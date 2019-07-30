Yoga Practice at Glensheen

Classes are taught by an instructor from the studio Yoga North and are held on the lawn showing off beautiful views of Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – This summer, Tuesday nights are Yoga nights at Glensheen Mansion.

Classes are taught by an instructor from the studio Yoga North and are held on the lawn showing off beautiful views of Lake Superior.

The instructor, Dan Rowell, says these views can be beneficial for the mind during practice.

“I find a lot of centering and balance when I’m out in nature and what’s nice with a class like this is that we are outside in the elements practicing,” says Rowell.

Yoga at Glensheen runs until September 25 and the price for walk-ins is $15 dollars, but patrons can also sign up ahead of time online here.