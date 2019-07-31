Addiction Solutions in Native American Community Explored at Conference

CLOQUET, Minn. – Recent studies have shown Native Americans have a higher rate of drug abuse than other populations.

This week, care providers are coming together to turn that around.

It’s not just a medical approach that treatment centers, government departments, and others are taking to help the Native American community recover from drug addiction. They are taking a spiritual approach as well.

“Take a look around. There’s a lot of healing that’s happening,” said Roxanne Delille, the Dean of Indigenous and Academic Affairs at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, where the conference is being held.

Hundreds of people attend the annual meeting wanting to learn about how to help the Native American community with drug addiction.

“There’s still a lot of challenge in our communities regarding opioids, methamphetamine,” said Delille.

They say those issues have to be solved differently in Native American populations.

“Opioid issues, cannabis issues are never going to be addressed one person at a time, that’s what our elders say. Our values are based on family and community,” said Carol Hopkins, the Executive Director of the Thunderbird Partnership Foundation, a Canadian organization serving First Nations substance abuse and mental health issues.

“For us, central to that healing is a connection to culture and a connection to identity,” said Delille.

Experts tell us the whole system has to work together to reduce addiction, substance abuse, and mental health problems.

“We have a responsibility and an obligation to increase hope for people, a sense of belonging, to help them understand they have meaning to their life and they have purpose,” said Hopkins.

The conference continues on Thursday and Friday at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet.