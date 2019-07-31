Adopt a Rescue Dog Recently Transported to Duluth from Texas

The Seven Rescue Dogs are Currently Living at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 114,000 animals are euthanized every year in the state of Texas due to overpopulation in local shelters.

This grim statistic is what gives Lindsay Niemi with Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth the drive and passion to bring back to the Northland as many animals as possible during trips to the southern state.

Niemi recently attended a conference in Dallas, and was honored to bring seven dogs back with her that were previously housed at Dallas Animal Services.

Each year, more than 40,000 animals are taken in by Dallas Animal Services. Oftentimes, more than 100 animals are put down due to overpopulation in shelters.

Animal Allies Humane Society works closely with Rockwell Pets in Rockwell, Texas, to bring as many animals back to the Twin Ports before they are forced to be put down.

Niemi reminds animal owners to always have your pet spayed or neutered to help control the animal population in the United States.

A new website was just developed to bring attention to the states with the highest kill rate for animals in the country.

Bestfriends.org show Texas and California have the highest euthanasia rates in the country.

If you’d like to adopt one of the seven animals recently relocated to the Northland from Texas, they should be available for adoption at Animal Allies by Friday, August 2.