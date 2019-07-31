Black Super New Moon Coming Tonight

NORTHLAND — A first since 2016, an astronomical event called the ‘Black Moon’ occurs tonight. What exactly is it?

Well, you’ve heard of a ‘Blue Moon’ – right? It’s the second full moon within one month. And a ‘Black Moon’ is the second new moon of the month. This is something that rarely happens and is just as uncommon as a leap year. Usually a lunar cycle takes approximately 29 days to complete. Since we are in the summer months, which are usually slightly longer in days, we occasionally get two new moons in the same month – like tonight!