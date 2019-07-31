Charges Filed Against Individuals Arrested in Hermantown Drug Bust

1/4 Walter Johnson

2/4 Bobbi Nesgoda

3/4 Sidney Spendler

4/4 Alex Leskey

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The four individuals arrested in connection to a drug bust Monday morning in Hermantown have now been formally charged.

According to court records, Walter Charles Johnson, 48, has been charged with Fifth Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance while the other three suspects Bobbi Sue Nesgoda, 35, Sidney Spendler, 30, and Alex Leskey, 31, all face one count each of First Degree Aid and Abet Drug Sales.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at a house in the 4700 block of Morris Thomas Road around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

The warrant was a result of a month-long investigation into suspected sales of methamphetamine and marijuana at the residence.

The searched yielded the following:

4.01 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

0.84 pounds of suspected marijuana

More than 350 THC vape cartridges for vaping devices

Drug paraphernalia that included scales, packaging materials, pipes, bongs, and grinders

$2,239 in cash

Investigators say the street value of the drugs seized exceeded $212,000.