Damiano Center Needs Volunteers for Community Kitchen

Volunteers are needed for multiple shifts for every weekend in August and September

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center’s Community Kitchen serves nearly 400 people every weekend, which means they could always use more helping hands.

The Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help with prepping and serving food during each meal, as well as cleaning up afterward.

The Damiano Center typically asks for two volunteers for each meal but more are welcome.

“It means a lot. It’s rewarding. It’s giving back to the community and it’s just helping each other,” said Community Development Coordinator Kyra Gustafson.

Volunteers are needed for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the months of August and September.

Click here for volunteer information.