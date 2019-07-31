Gifts To Those Fighting Cancer

Cancer patients received blankets and messages of hope Tuesday morning to offer a sign of hope

DULUTH, Minn.- Cancer patients and their family members received blankets and messages of hope Tuesday morning at both Northland hospitals.

It’s all part of the program through the Miller Hill Subaru Group and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that helps those battling the disease.

Local leukemia survivor Melissa Rock who was pregnant wit her daughter at the time while also dealing with chemo, says pushing through and beating cancer was all for her little girl.

“So that was my one main driving force that I was going to survive so I could still be their mom. So I had to live in the hospital for four months at that time I was pregnant, so to have to go through all of that, I kind of tried to stay as positive as I could because I wanted to make sure there was no other option, there was just to live, and fight’, said Rock.

As for members of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, giving patients something to smile about while battling cancer is what matters most.

“It’s really fun to be able to hear from the patients after they receive the blankets. We have got messages here in the Duluth area that it really does provide hope as well as comfort during chemotherapy. Often times they get cold so that blanket is just another extra special thing they can take in their appointments with them”, said Shannon Blake, Advancement Director, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Minnesota.

Over it’s 70 year history, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has helped millions impacted by cancer through research, support and advocacy for patients.