Glensheen Celebrates Last Concert on the Pier of the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands belted out some tunes for the final Concert on the Pier at Glensheen Mansion for the summer.

Folks in kayaks, boats, and even a flamingo float crowded the pier for front row seat to the jam session.

And other relaxed under the trees in their lawn chairs.

Glensheen brought in more food trucks this week

They also added two extra bands to help close out the series with a bang.

“Its been a record setting year of concerts on the pier. This year is the fifth year of concerts on the pier and we wanted to do it big,” said Marketing Manager Jane Pederson

Last Wednesday’s concert drew nearly 2,500 concert goers.