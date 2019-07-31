GOP Lawsuit Challenges Wisconsin Governor’s Veto Powers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A conservative law firm is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to dramatically scale back the ability of governors to change the intent of lawmakers through partial budget vetoes.

If successful, the move would reverse more than four decades of precedent.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of three taxpayers. It is the most aggressive challenge yet to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers 78 partial vetoes to the state budget that the Republican-controlled Legislature approved in late June.

It seeks to overturn four of Evers’ partial vetoes, arguing that he improperly and unlawfully used his broad constitutional powers to create new laws never approved by the Legislature.

But a favorable ruling would limit future governors’ veto powers as well.