Guzman, Tappen Each Homer as Huskies Power Past Loggers

Duluth would score seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined.

DULUTH, Minn. – Max Guzman and Alex Tappen would each hit three-run home runs as the Duluth Huskies knock off La Crosse 11-5 Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

Aaron Greenfield also chipped in with three hits on the night, while Colton Williams pitched six shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out four.

Huskies will be back at home Thursday night to take on Eau Claire.