Kids Attend “Weaving Joy” Day Camp in Cloquet

Camp at Zion Lutheran Church focused on finding happiness for yourself and others

CLOQUET, Minn. – With schools still on summer vacation, kids are going to day camps across the Northland.

At Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet, about thirty campers are attending a program about finding happiness called “Weaving Joy.”

Church leaders say it’s tough to get kids to attend church in the summer and this helps keep them engaged.

“I think there’s a really good social aspect to this, they’re making new friends, especially since we’re three different churches in two different towns, they’re meeting people that they might not have the opportunity to get to know otherwise so I’ve definitely been seeing some new friendships forming and that’s really cool to watch,” said Jess Pedersen, Director of Youth and Family Ministry at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

In addition to learning about faith, the kids also had a lot of fun making crafts and playing games.