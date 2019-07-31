Learn to Make Stained Glass at Shannon’s Stained Glassery Kids Camp

Kids get a chance to handmake different glass crafts.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids in Superior are getting a hands on look at making different kinds of glassware.

Starting Wednesday, Shannon’s Stained Glassery is hosting a kids’ camp.

On the first day they painted and glazed pottery, and for the next two days they’ll work on mosaic and fuse tile.

Store owner Shannon Johnson said kids lobe the chance to work creatively with glass.

“Kids love art and they have a great appreciation for glass,” Johnson said. “Glass is always one of those things that kids are told not to touch.”

“So they really have an appreciation when they are able to assemble a piece and bring it home for those to display for everyone.”

This week is the only kids’ camp this summer, but you can register for group classes and private kids classes anytime by phone at 715-392-6009, by email at ShannonsStainedGlassery@gmail.com, or stopping by the store on the 5900 block of Tower Avenue.