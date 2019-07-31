Lumberjacks, Jills Arriving in Hayward for World Championships

The 60th Annual Lumberjack World Championships are Happening August 1 - 3 in Hayward

HAYWARD, Wis. – Preparations are underway at the Lumberjack Bowl for the 60th annual Lumberjack World Championships taking place August 1 – 3 in Hayward, Wisconsin.

The international competition showcases the best in sawing, chopping, speed climbing, log rolling, boom running and much more.

This family fun event attracts athletes and fans from around the world.

Executive Director of the event, Ben Popp, joined FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot via Skype Wednesday morning.

