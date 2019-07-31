Starks Academy Welcomes Timberwolves, Lynx to the Northland

Starks Academy was joined by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, who were very impressed with the turnout for this camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, basketballers from across the Northland laced up their shoes and headed to the Ward Wells Fieldhouse at UMD for the annual Starks Academy Basketball Camp.

Kids of all ages were put through several drills and scrimmages to continue to build on their fundamental skills of basketball. And of the many things that sets this camp apart from others, it is the level of detail in their instruction.

“We’re doing a lot of good drill work, but I think more importantly it’s how they’re doing it. All these coaches out there are really trying to teach the kids that details matter. Commitment to the little things matters. Hard work matters. And that’s what Dyami stresses in the Starks Academy and that’s what we’re trying to do here today,” said camp instructor Casey Bruggeman.

“We all have a mission. We all have a vision. We have a goal to uplift the entire basketball culture in Duluth. When you see some of these kids, you don’t know which one is going to pop. You don’t know which one is going to take one route or the next. But just giving them that opportunity, absolutely you’re definitely looking at the future in this gym right here and I’m excited to see what they’re going to develop into,” camp director Dyami Starks said.

“I have worked eight camps throughout the summer and this is for sure the biggest one that we’ve had. Not only throughout section to section, but to have all these kids at once is insane,” said Lynx instructor and Two Harbors native Ayla Lemke.

“Obviously this is a hockey town and they develop hockey players up here as well. But there’s got to be some basketball players. As of today, we had 140 registrants, which is outstanding for a first-time camp and experience. We’re really excited to look to continue to grow this relationship and to grow the game of basketball in Duluth,” Minnesota Timberwolves Academy director George Ellis said.