Superior Hit-And-Run Suspect Waves Right To Challenge Evidence Against Her

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A Duluth woman accused of a hit and run in Superior that injured a boy has waived her rights to challenge evidence against her.

Mary Trea, 38, is facing one felony charge of hit and run.

In the criminal complaint, witnesses saw her vehicle blow through a stop sign on northbound Hammond Avenue at 12th Street before striking Cassius Carey, 11, of Superior on his bicycle.

The complaint says Trea got out of her SUV to look at the boy but then panicked and took off from the scene.

Cassius has since been released from the hospital after suffering a concussion and scrapes and bruises.

His mother told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger Wednesday that he’s still sore, emotional and suffering symptoms of PTSD.

Trea’s next court appearance is Oct. 14.

If convicted, she faces up to nine months in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Click here for the criminal complaint.