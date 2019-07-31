William A. Irvin to Move to Dry Dock Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The William A. Irvin is set to head into dry dock on Thursday to continue restoration efforts which include exterior repair of its hull.

Fraser Shipyards says the restoration is expected to take four to seven weeks.

DECC officials say they have not yet determined a date that the Irvin will return to the Minnesota Slip, but a stronger timeline will be made once the ship is evaluated in dry dock.

According to the DECC, due to numerous variables affecting its return date, the Haunted Ship and Irvin historical tours will not be open to the public in 2019.

Officials say the final contract for restoration includes the movement and preparation to and from the dry dock, dry dock fees, blasting and coating the hull around the water line, and blasting and coating the hatch crane.

The Irvin was originally moved from the Slip to allow for remediation of sediment that had contaminated the Slip beneath the water’s surface.