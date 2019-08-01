5th Annual Billings Park Days Kicks off Friday.

SUPERIOR, WI – Friday marks the start of the 5th annual Billings Park Days in Superior.

With a car show, craft vendors, music and a kids carnival there’s a little something for everyone.

Organizers say, it’s all about bringing people together.

“We like to get the community together. It’s just fun to have everybody get together and have a good time and not have to figure out what they are going to do. And it’s a free event we put on for everybody. Basically to get the community together,” Billings Committee Member, Jason Glaus says.

The events all kick off at 5p.m. Thursday in the park.

Billings Park Days will be capped off with a band playing at Jimmy’s Saloon at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

A full list of activities can be found on the Billings Park Days Facebook page.