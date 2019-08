Bike Duluth Festival This Weekend at Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the annual Bike Duluth Festival rides at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.

The festival has activities and events for bikers of all ages.

For its sixth anniversary, the Bike Duluth Festival is raising two amazing beneficiaries: Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores (COGGS) and the Gary New Duluth Development Alliance (GNDDA).

