Born to Box: Jesse Walters Gets Set for Pro Debut

Walters will make his pro debut next Friday against Mark Slyter from Kansas.

DULUTH, Minn. – For 18-year-old Jesse Walters, you could say he was born with boxing gloves on his hands.

“Basically I was already introduced to it when I was two weeks old. I went to one of Zach’s first fights,” said Walters.

“Shortly after he was born, they brought him and said, “Meet little Jesse!” I’m all sweaty coming out of the ring with my hands wrapped and I’m like “You got a kid. I’m an uncle now,” Walters said.

Walters spent most of his teenage years at the Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, getting trained by none other than his uncle, Zach Walters.

“When you go to training, you see your coach and then it’s done. But with Zach, I’ll see him pop in the house all the time so it’s different. It’s an advantage to have him as my uncle and an ex-pro boxer,” said Walters.

“I definitely feel more. He’s my nephew. Not to say that I give him more attention than anybody else. I’m just on a base level, he’s family so him winning feels like we’re winning,” Walters said.

The Duluth native had a very successful amateur career with a record of 59–11, culminating in winning the Golden Gloves tournament back in April. And now Walters will make his pro debut next Friday against Mark Slyter from Kansas, who comes from an MMA background. For ticket information, click here.