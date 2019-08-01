Cops Patrol on Day One of Hands Free

DULUTH, Minn. – In between responding to calls Duluth police set up shop looking for drivers on their phones.

Authorities scouted throughout the city and put most of their focus on finding hands free violators at major intersections.

At last report, Duluth Police stopped more than five vehicles for texting and driving.

Lucky for those motorists, they got away with warnings.

But that’s not always the case.

“We’re looking at it as a way to have a positive contact with drivers and leaving it at the discretion of the officers to decide whether or not they are going to give a ticket,” said Lt. Chuck O’Connor.

Day one violators aren’t getting off so easy.

Their name and plate number will be put into the police database.

If pulled over again for violating the Hands Free law, they will get a ticket.