Duluth Clothing Storefront Grand Opening

Thursday Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is now home to a new business with a familiar name.

The Duluth Clothing Company is celebrating its grand opening at 12 N. 20th Avenue West.

The company was formed in 2014 and was previously located in downtown Duluth above the Electric Fetus.

The owners tell us they’re excited about the move.

DLH Clothing Co-owner Michael Smisek says, “So by being a business that can provide an experience for people, that’s what we want to do and that’s what we want to be a part of. Plus the camaraderie down here some great people have gotten it started and we are just happy to be a part of it.”

DLH Clothing is open everyday except Sundays and Tuesdays.