Duluth Welcomes New Downtown Fitness Center

DULUTH, Minn. – If you want to get your sweat on a new fitness center is now open in Duluth.

AP Fitness, located on the 200 block of West Superior Street.

A mother-daughter duo is behind the business. They’re hoping to pass their sports and wellness knowledge onto others.

Co-owner Paige Stratioti says, “I’m really excited about this because I was an athlete in college and those were some of the best years of my life. I was in track and field and I loved the sport and I wanted to continue to be a part of athletics in some way. So I found personal training and small group training and working with athletes has become my passion.”

Besides weights and machines, AP Fitness offers individual and group training. Athletes are encouraged to check them out.