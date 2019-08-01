Everyone Accounted for After Enbridge Pipeline Explosion in Kentucky

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) – Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said the fires are out from a gas line explosion early Thursday that killed a person and sent five others to a hospital.

The explosion happened on an Enbridge Texas Easter natural gas pipeline near Danville.

He says six structures were impacted and some destroyed altogether by the flames. The fire reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout Lincoln County.

Gilliam said he doesn’t believe there are any critical injuries among those hospitalized.

People who live near a gas pipeline that exploded in central Kentucky say they were awakened by noise and shaking homes.

The blast killed one person and sent five to the hospital

Naomi Hayes told The Associated Press that she lives within a mile of the scene and that the initial blast shook her home. She said when she and her husband looked out the window “it was so bright that it was like daylight outside.”

She said they went outside to see huge flames and a fire that roared “like a monster.”

Another nearby resident, Sue Routin, told WLEX-TV that she was awakened by a big roar. She described hearing the ground moving and said the flames went up into the sky “as far as you could see.”

Enbridge has responded to the incident with a statement that reads, “Enbridge is continuing to respond to the incident on the Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system in Lincoln County. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed control of the incident site. The NTSB is investigating the incident and Enbridge is supporting that investigation. At Enbridge, our first concern is the safety of the public and the surrounding communities. Enbridge has mobilized emergency response personnel and resources to the site, and we are continuing to work alongside first responders.”

Kentucky State Police say they’ve accounted for everyone missing after a massive gas explosion that killed one and injured five others.