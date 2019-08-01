Flora North Boutique Relocates to Lincoln Park

Just around the corner on West Superior Street Flora North, known formally as “Bella Flora,” is celebrating its move to Lincoln Park.

From the former location on West First Street. The Company has been around for 19 years and the owners say Lincoln Park is the perfect fit.

Co-Owner Ellie Just says, “We care about the things we bring into this shop. We cater to the people that come here; we want to give them the things that they want. We make friendships and relationships with the people that come here and that are what we are looking forward to tonight.”

The floral boutique is open 9-6pm M–W,

9-7pm Th&Fri, and

10-5pm Sat