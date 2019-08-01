Huskies Pick Up Big Win Over Express

Duluth's win extends its lead to a game and a half for the second half division title.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies extended their lead in the Great Plains East division on Thursday, defeating the Eau Claire Express 9-1, taking a one and a half game lead over La Crosse for the second half title.

The Huskies used a five run third inning to seal the win over the Express. Noah Marcelo hit a bases clearing double, while CSS infielder Joey Zwak went 2-for-3 with three runs scored in his Huskies debut.

The Huskies and Express will play each other again on Friday at 6:35 at Wade Stadium.