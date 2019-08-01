Johns Hopkins Opens Data Research Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore has opened a new research facility, geared towards American Indian health, right here in Duluth

This comes after a prominent UMD researcher left the medical school to start a new partnership with Johns Hopkins University.

The Center for American Indian health for the university has multiple hubs across the united states, primarily in the Southwestern area.

Now they can add the Midwest to the list

The Great Lakes hub for Johns Hopkins will conduct research to better improve the health of American Indians.

They will tackle health issues like diabetes prevention and other illnesses that impact many tribes.

The new director says both Johns Hopkins and her team felt it was important to stay in the Midwest instead packing up to go to Baltimore.

“I think the leaders there really see public health as a national and global issue. The fact that they realize we should stay here to do our work with our tribal partner and investors is an innovation other universities should follow, said Melissa Walls.

The Great Lakes team hopes now the new transition will help get more attention from policy makers and federal organizations for funding.

The new research center is hoping to host a grand opening on October 14th.

Representatives from Johns Hopkins is expected to be in attendance.